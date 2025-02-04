



The Indian Army has recently partnered with the Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) Guwahati to develop innovative epoxy bamboo-based composites aimed at enhancing the construction of bunkers in high-altitude areas. This collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), is part of the Army's broader initiative to modernize its defence infrastructure.





The primary goal is to replace traditional building materials with lightweight and durable alternatives that can withstand harsh environmental conditions while providing adequate protection against small arms fire. This shift is expected to significantly reduce the logistical burden associated with transporting heavy materials to remote locations.





The project will involve the research, design, and fabrication of these composites, culminating in the construction of multiple defence structures for field trials. These trials will assess the materials' performance under various weather conditions and combat scenarios.





The new panels will maintain the protective qualities of conventional materials but will be lighter, thus facilitating easier transportation and quicker deployment. This is particularly crucial for operations in challenging terrains where time and resource efficiency are paramount.





This initiative aligns with the Indian Army's vision for a "Decade of Transformation," emphasizing innovation and self-reliance as part of the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative. It reflects a commitment to integrating advanced technologies into military applications, fostering collaboration between academic institutions and defence organizations.





The signing ceremony was attended by Major General Rohin Bawa, General Officer Commanding (GOC) of the Red Horns Division, and Professor Devendra Jalihal, Director of IIT-Guwahati, highlighting the significance of this partnership in advancing India's defence capabilities.





Agencies







