



Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has strongly refuted claims made by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi regarding the Army Chief's statements on the India-China border situation. In a post on social media platform X, Singh described Gandhi's allegations as "irresponsible politics" and emphasized that the remarks attributed to the Army Chief were never made.





During a speech in Parliament on February 3, Gandhi suggested that Chinese forces were occupying Indian territory, contradicting Prime Minister Narendra Modi's assertions to the contrary.





Singh clarified that the Army Chief's comments were focused solely on the "disturbance of traditional patrolling" practices by both sides and noted that these practices have since been restored as part of recent disengagement efforts. He stated, "The words attributed to the Army Chief by Rahul Gandhi were never spoken by him at any time".





Singh expressed regret over Gandhi's approach, stating it was unfortunate for him to engage in such politics concerning national interests.





He also reminded Gandhi of historical territorial issues, pointing out that approximately 38,000 square kilometers in Aksai Chin were lost due to the 1962 conflict and an additional 5,180 square kilometers ceded by Pakistan to China in 1963. Singh urged Gandhi to reflect on this aspect of India's history.





This exchange highlights ongoing tensions between the ruling party and the opposition regarding national security and territorial integrity, particularly in relation to China's actions along the border.





Agencies







