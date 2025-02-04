



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar recently addressed the issue of double standards in global politics, particularly regarding the treatment of India's neighbours in the East and West. During his keynote speech at the IIC-Bruegel Annual Seminar in New Delhi on February 4, 2025, he criticized the inconsistent application of democratic principles and military rule across different regions.





Jaishankar emphasized that different standards have been applied to India's eastern and western neighbors, stating, "Even on a question like democracy and military rule, different standards have been applied". He argued that the global agenda should not be dictated by a select few but should reflect a more equitable approach that considers the perspectives of all nations. This inconsistency is evident in how major conflicts, such as those in the Middle East and the ongoing Russia-Ukraine war, are framed as matters of principle while being applied selectively.





He pointed out that India has faced challenges such as territorial aggression and terrorism, which have often been overlooked by the international community when it suits certain geopolitical interests. Jaishankar remarked, "We in India have yet to see aggression on our territory vacated after so many decades". He underscored the need for a stronger India-European Union relationship as a stabilizing factor in an increasingly volatile world, highlighting that both entities share significant economic ties and strategic interests.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect a growing frustration with perceived biases in international relations, advocating for a more balanced approach that recognizes the complexities of global politics without favouring specific regions or countries over others.





ANI







