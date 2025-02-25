



Bangladesh's Foreign Affairs Adviser, Md. Touhid Hossain, has emphasised the country's desire for good working relations with India, based on mutual respect and shared interests.





This stance comes in response to recent comments by Indian External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar, who expressed concerns over Bangladesh's interim government's hostile statements towards India.





Hossain noted that while Bangladesh is clear about its position, India also needs to decide what kind of relationship it wants with Bangladesh, highlighting the mutual nature of their bilateral ties.





Hossain criticised ousted Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina's comments during her visit to India, stating that her remarks were detrimental to Dhaka-Delhi relations.





He suggested that such statements only fuel tensions and are counterproductive to improving ties between the two nations. Additionally, Hossain emphasised that Bangladesh's minority issues are its own concern and should not be interfered with by India, advocating for a policy of non-interference.





Despite these challenges, Hossain remains optimistic about the potential for constructive engagement. He pointed out that both countries have a lot to gain from positive bilateral relations, given their historical and cultural ties. The meeting between Hossain and Jaishankar in Muscat highlighted the need for cooperation, with discussions focusing on bilateral relations and regional forums like BIMSTEC.





However, Jaishankar also cautioned Bangladesh against normalizing terrorism and emphasized the importance of stability in the region.





