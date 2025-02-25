



The upcoming visit of European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen to India, scheduled for February 27-28, 2025, underscores the strong partnership between the European Union and India.





This visit is particularly significant as it marks the first time the entire College of Commissioners will travel to India together, highlighting the importance both sides attach to their strategic partnership. EU Ambassador to India Hervé Delphin described the visit as "first and momentous," emphasizing its role in elevating their partnership to a new level.





During the visit, President von der Leyen will engage in delegation-level talks with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, and the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council will be held. Additionally, bilateral ministerial meetings between European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will take place.





The visit comes at a critical time, with the EU facing challenges such as US tariff threats and geopolitical tensions, making stable partnerships like the one with India increasingly valuable.





The EU and India have been strategic partners since 2004, with their bilateral ties expanding across various sectors. The EU is India's largest trading partner, with trade in goods valued at €124 billion in 2023, marking a nearly 90% increase over the past decade.





This visit is expected to further strengthen their relations, focusing on areas like trade, economic security, and defence cooperation. The ongoing negotiations for a Free Trade Agreement (FTA) between the EU and India are also a key aspect of their economic partnership, aiming to diversify trade and mitigate risks in a volatile global environment.





ANI







