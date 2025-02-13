



BEML Ltd. and Goa Shipyard Limited (GSL) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to collaborate on maritime projects and composites, with the goal of strengthening India's maritime capabilities.





The MoU was exchanged between Shantanu Roy, Chairman & Managing Director of BEML Ltd., and Brajesh Kumar Upadhyay, Chairman & Managing Director of GSL.





This partnership aims to capitalize on opportunities in the marine sector and contribute to India’s vision of Aatmanirbhar Bharat, which drives technological self-reliance in critical defence technologies.





The collaboration will focus on manufacturing glass fibre-reinforced polymer (GFRP) composite parts and assemblies for defence and commercial applications, as well as producing equipment for cutter section dredgers, trailer suction hopper dredgers, and other specialized marine equipment.





BEML will also utilize GSL’s ship lift facility and dry dock for the repair and overhaul of yard crafts, tugs, and vessels of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and merchant shipping fleets.





Additionally, BEML will utilise GSL's ship lift facility and dry dock for the repair and overhaul of yard crafts, tugs, and vessels of the Indian Navy, Indian Coast Guard, and merchant shipping fleets.





Shantanu Roy, CMD, BEML Ltd., stated that the partnership will advance the nation’s maritime sector through enhanced research and infrastructure capabilities, reduce dependency on imports, and strengthen manufacturing capabilities to support India’s self-reliance in the defence and maritime domains.





BEML will bring its technical expertise to the design and manufacturing of strategic equipment tailored for marine applications.





Agencies







