



The Philippines is actively modernizing its military arsenal by acquiring more BrahMos missiles from India, a move that highlights the escalating tensions between Manila and Beijing. This initiative is part of the Philippines' broader strategy to counter China's increasing military assertiveness in the South China Sea and protect its maritime interests.





The Philippines has earmarked US$35 billion over the next decade to modernize its military through the 'Horizons' program.





In 2022, the Philippines purchased a US$375 million BrahMos anti-ship missile system from India and plans to acquire more. India delivered the first batch of BrahMos missiles to the Philippines in April 2024, marking the first export of this missile system. The deal includes the supply of three missile batteries, launchers, and related equipment.





The Philippines considers the BrahMos missiles a "significant game-changer" for bolstering its coastal defence and pushing back against Chinese expansionist claims in the West Philippine Sea.





The delivery of BrahMos missiles signifies growing military ties between India and the Philippines, with India also extending a $100 million defence-related Line of Credit to Manila.





Key Impact of BrahMos Missiles In South-China Sea





The introduction of BrahMos missile systems in Southeast Asia, particularly in the Philippines and potentially Indonesia and Vietnam, is poised to alter the balance of power in the South China Sea, impacting regional security dynamics and China's strategic calculations.

The BrahMos missiles enhance the defence capabilities of Southeast Asian nations, providing a credible deterrent against potential threats, especially in the contested South China Sea. The Philippines views the BrahMos as a "significant game-changer" for bolstering its coastal defence. The deployment of BrahMos missiles is seen as a direct response to China's growing military assertiveness in the region, particularly its actions in the Natuna Sea and the broader South China Sea. These missiles can counter Chinese interference in naval operations.

The BrahMos deal strengthens India's geopolitical leverage and supports its "Act East" policy, fostering stronger ties with Southeast Asian nations. It also positions India as a key arms exporter and bolsters its maritime partnerships in the region.

The BrahMos missile poses a particular threat to China's large naval platforms, such as landing ships and coast guard vessels, which may lack sufficient air defence capabilities. The acquisition of BrahMos missiles reflects a broader effort by countries in the region to diversify their defence capabilities and strengthen cooperation with nations like India and Russia. This collaboration contributes to a shifting balance of power in the Indo-Pacific.

With potential deployments in strategic locations, BrahMos missiles could cover critical areas in the South China Sea, including the Scarborough Shoal, the Second Thomas Shoal, and the region extending from the Taiwan Strait to the Spratly Islands. China may consider using various military tactics to neutralize these missiles, but such actions risk triggering the Mutual Defence Treaty between the Philippines and the United States. China has already begun employing "grey zone warfare tactics" to dissuade the Philippines.

Both India and the Philippines emphasise the need for peaceful dispute resolution in the South China Sea, adherence to international law, and the implementation of the UNCLOS.

Agencies





