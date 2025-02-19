



Kalyani Strategic Systems Ltd (KSSL), a wholly-owned subsidiary of Bharat Forge Ltd, has entered into a significant Letter of Intent (LOI) with AM General from the USA. This agreement is notable as it represents the first-ever supply of artillery cannons from an Indian defence company to the United States, highlighting a pivotal moment in defence cooperation between India and the US.





The partnership aims to co-develop and co-produce next-generation artillery platforms, specifically 105mm and 155mm calibre guns. These systems are designed to be compact, lightweight, and capable of operating in diverse terrains and weather conditions.





The artillery platforms will feature advanced technologies such as soft recoil systems, enhancing their firepower and mobility while optimizing crew size due to reduced logistical needs.





This collaboration is part of a broader trend in India's defense sector, which is increasingly focused on self-reliance and expanding its footprint in global defense markets. India's defense production reached an all-time high in 2023-24, with exports to over 90 countries.





Baba Kalyani, Chairman of Bharat Forge, emphasized that this strategic collaboration positions Bharat Forge as a leading developer of advanced artillery systems globally. He noted that the partnership with AM General and Mandus Group reflects a commitment to innovation and responsiveness in evolving battlefield scenarios.





John Chadbourne, AM General's EVP for Business Development, expressed optimism about the collaboration, stating that it underscores their commitment to adapting to changing military needs.





This agreement not only marks a milestone for KSSL but also signifies a strengthening of defence ties between India and the United States, paving the way for future collaborations in military technology and equipment.





