



The TEJAS MK-1A is scheduled to test-fire the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) within the next two weeks, according to Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) Chairman, reported according to Livefist





This comes just days after Air Chief Marshal Amar Preet Singh delivered a scathing assessment of HAL. The criticism from Air Chief Marshal has sparked significant attention in defence circles. During Aero India 2025, he expressed a stark lack of confidence in HAL, stating, "At the moment I am just not confident of HAL, which is a very wrong thing to happen". This statement came in light of HAL's failure to deliver any of the promised 11 TEJAS MK-1A jets by February 2025, despite assurances that they would be ready by this date.





The Astra MK-1 missile, already integrated with the Indian Air Force's Sukhoi Su-30MKI, is slated to be fitted onto the Dassault Mirage-2000, HAL TEJAS, and Mikoyan MiG-29. Limited series production of the missile began in 2017.





The Astra is designed to engage and destroy highly manoeuvring supersonic aerial targets. It is a state-of-the-art BVR air-to-air missile.





The TEJAS MK-1A has more than 40 improvements over the MK-1 variant. These include an EL/M-2052 AESA Radar, an in-house developed Uttam AESA Radar, and an expanded weapon suite consisting of Astra BVRAAM and ASRAAM.





The integration of the Astra Beyond Visual Range Air-to-Air Missile (BVRAAM) into the TEJAS MK-1A fighter jet significantly enhances its combat capabilities in several key areas:

The Astra missile is designed for long-range engagement, allowing the TEJAS MK-1A to engage enemy aircraft before they can retaliate. This capability is crucial for maintaining air superiority in contested environments, especially against advanced threats from adversaries like China and Pakistan. The Astra BVRAAM provides improved precision, which is essential for effective targeting in complex combat scenarios. This enhancement complements the aircraft's overall mission effectiveness.

The TEJAS MK-1A features the new ELTA ELM-2052 Active Electronically Scanned Array (AESA) radar, which offers superior target detection, tracking, and engagement capabilities compared to older radar systems. This radar can track multiple targets simultaneously and provide real-time data to the pilot, enhancing situational awareness. The integration of the Astra missile with the AESA radar ensures that the missile can be effectively guided during engagements, maximising its operational effectiveness and reliability in various combat scenarios.

The Astra MK-1's long-range engagement capability, combined with the ELTA ELM-2052 AESA radar's enhanced tracking, positions the TEJAS MK-1A as a crucial asset for maintaining air dominance, particularly in regions facing potential threats from China and Pakistan.

With its enhanced capabilities, the TEJAS MK-1A can be deployed at forward airbases closer to potential conflict zones. This positioning allows for rapid response to threats and enhances India's deterrence posture along its borders. The inclusion of the Astra BVRAAM expands the TEJAS MK-1A's weapon inventory, allowing it to engage a wider range of aerial threats. This versatility is vital for modern air combat operations.

The TEJAS MK-1A, with the Astra BVRAAM, can engage aerial targets beyond visual range, day or night, in all weather conditions, and even in harsh electronic warfare environments. The missile boasts advanced guidance systems, including an active radar seeker, enabling it to track and intercept enemy aircraft with high precision.

The integration of the Astra BVRAAM into the TEJAS MK-1A represents a significant leap forward in India's indigenous fighter jet capabilities. By combining advanced missile technology with state-of-the-art radar systems, the TEJAS MK-1A is poised to play a critical role in enhancing India's air defence and operational readiness.





