



The Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB) delegation has arrived in New Delhi for the 55th Director General-Level Border Coordination Conference with the Border Security Force (BSF) of India.





This four-day conference is set to commence on February 18, 2025, and will conclude on February 20, 2025. The BGB delegation, consisting of 13 members and led by its Director General, will engage in discussions on various bilateral issues concerning border security and management.





Key topics expected to be addressed during the talks include:





Border Killings: Strategies to reduce fatalities along the border Illegal Intrusions: Measures to prevent unauthorised crossings Construction of Unauthorised Infrastructure: Addressing issues related to unapproved constructions along the border Violations of International Boundary Law: Ensuring adherence to international agreements Coordinated Border Management Plan (CBMP): Enhancing cooperation in border management Water Management Issues: Establishing suitable water refineries to manage waste water from Agartala to Akhaura





During the Budget Session, the Indian government informed Parliament that it has communicated to Bangladesh its expectation of a cooperative approach to combating cross-border crimes, including border fencing efforts. Minister of State for Home Nityanand Rai said that the unfenced part of the border was 864.482 km, which includes 174.51 km of "non-feasible" gap.





Bangladesh's interim government has expressed intentions to revise what it perceives as "uneven agreements" concerning its borders with India during an upcoming meeting between the top commanders of the two countries' border guards. These discussions are expected to conclude with the signing of a 'joint record of discussions' on February 20.





The discussions will involve senior officials from both sides, including representatives from various ministries related to home affairs and foreign relations. The outcomes of these talks are anticipated to strengthen bilateral relations and improve cooperation between the two nations regarding border security.





PTI







