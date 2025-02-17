



US President Donald Trump has pledged to provide India with the Lockheed Martin's F-35 stealth fighter jets.



India is reportedly considering acquiring F-35 fighter jets from the U.S., potentially mirroring the government-to-government approach used in the Rafale deal with France. Like the Rafale deal, the F-35 acquisition will also follow the government-to-government mode, which guarantees deliveries and pricing at par with the US armed forces. It's expected that the number of F-35s acquired would be limited due to high costs, similar to the two squadrons (36 aircraft) of Rafale fighters currently in operation.





The acquisition of F-35s could serve as a stop-gap measure until India's Advanced Multirole Combat Aircraft (AMCA) program produces indigenous jets, with the first AMCA jets not expected to enter service before 2036. MoD intends to procure 120 AMCA fighters, with the first production jet expected to be delivered in 2036. The first AMCA jets are not expected to enter service before 2036, and this deadline is likely to be extended.





However, unlike the Rafale deal, the F-35 acquisition may involve a more stringent end-user monitoring protocol, potentially requiring the U.S. to closely monitor the jets to prevent access by personnel from other nations, such as Russia.





However, unlike the Rafale deal, the F-35 acquisition may involve a more stringent end-user monitoring protocol, potentially requiring the U.S. to closely monitor the jets to prevent access by personnel from other nations, such as Russia.





A previous objection from the Pentagon regarding the sale of F-35s to India was the presence of Russian-origin S-400 air defence systems. The U.S. designed the F-35s to evade advanced Russian air defence systems, and no country globally operates both systems simultaneously. A primary concern for the U.S. is preventing the S-400 from being fine-tuned to detect and engage the advanced combat aircraft.





