



Qatar's Amir Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad Al Thani received a warm welcome upon his arrival at Delhi's Palam airport on February 17, 2025, for a two-day state visit to India.





Prime Minister Narendra Modi personally greeted the Amir, marking a rare gesture of hospitality, and referred to him as a "brother" in a social media post, expressing his hopes for a fruitful meeting the following day.





During this visit, the Amir will engage in discussions with PM Modi and President Droupadi Murmu, focusing on enhancing bilateral relations across various sectors such as trade, investment, energy, technology, and cultural exchanges.





An exchange of memoranda of understanding (MoUs) is also scheduled to take place. The Amir is accompanied by a high-level delegation that includes ministers and business leaders, indicating the significance of this visit for both nations.





The ceremonial welcome for the Amir will occur at the forecourt of Rashtrapati Bhawan on February 18, followed by meetings at Hyderabad House where detailed talks will take place.





This visit marks the Amir's second state visit to India since March 2015 and is expected to further strengthen the historically close ties between India and Qatar.





ANI







