



The Indian Coast Guard (ICG) has received a significant budgetary allocation of ₹9,676 Crores for the financial year 2025-26, marking a substantial increase of 26.5% from the previous year's budget. This allocation was announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh during the ICG's 18th investiture ceremony, where he emphasised the need for modernisation in response to evolving maritime threats, including cyber attacks and technological disruptions.





The budget is designed to enhance the ICG's capabilities in safeguarding India's extensive coastline against both traditional and non-traditional security challenges.





The increased funding will support the acquisition of advanced equipment, including 14 fast patrol vessels, six air cushion vehicles, 22 interceptor boats, and six next-generation offshore patrol vessels.





This investment aims not only to bolster maritime security but also to ensure that the ICG remains prepared to address various threats such as piracy, terrorism, and smuggling. Singh highlighted the importance of adapting to modern challenges while maintaining vigilance against conventional risks.





Additionally, the budget includes ₹5,000 Crores earmarked for capital expenditure, representing a notable 43% increase aimed at modernizing the fleet and enhancing operational readiness.





The revenue expenditure has also seen a rise of 12.64%, bringing it to ₹4,676 Crores, which will facilitate additional manpower and operational deployments. This comprehensive financial support underscores the government's commitment to strengthening the ICG's role in national security and emergency response initiatives.





Hindu BusinessLine News







