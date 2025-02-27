



The Indian Army has reported that there were no casualties in a recent terrorist firing incident in Jammu and Kashmir's Akhnoor sector. Despite the attack, search operations are currently underway as security forces continue to scour the area for any potential threats.





This development comes after a series of security incidents in the region, including a recent IED attack in Akhnoor that resulted in the deaths of two soldiers earlier this month.





Additionally, in October 2024, security forces neutralized three terrorists who had attacked an Army vehicle in the same sector. The ongoing operations highlight the continued efforts by security forces to maintain stability and counter terrorist activities in the region.





