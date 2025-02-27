President of EU Commission, Ursula von der Leyen welcomed by Union MoS Anupriya Patel





European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen has arrived in New Delhi, accompanied by the European Union College of Commissioners, marking a significant visit aimed at strengthening EU-India relations.





This is her third visit to India, following previous trips in April 2022 and September 2023 for the G20 Leaders' Summit. The visit, which takes place from February 27 to 28, is notable as it is the first time the entire EU College of Commissioners has travelled to India together, highlighting the strong momentum in EU-India ties.





President von der Leyen emphasised that India is a "trusted friend and strategic ally" for Europe, underscoring the importance of deepening ties in an era of intense geostrategic competition. The visit follows her announcement of a new strategic agenda with India, set to be presented at the EU-India Summit later this year. Key areas of focus include advancing trade, economic security, resilient supply chains, a common tech agenda, and reinforced security and defence cooperation.





During her visit, President von der Leyen will hold a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, followed by a press conference. Additionally, the second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council and bilateral ministerial meetings between European Commissioners and their Indian counterparts will take place.





The visit marks a significant step in the third decade of the EU-India strategic partnership, which began in 2004, and is expected to further enhance bilateral relations across various sectors.





ANI







