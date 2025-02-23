



External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar has expressed significant concern regarding allegations that the United States Agency for International Development (USAID) allocated $21 million for voter turnout initiatives in India.





He described these claims as "concerning and worrisome" and confirmed that the Indian government is actively investigating the matter, which has been brought to light by statements from the Trump administration.





Jaishankar emphasised that USAID was initially permitted to operate in India "in good faith" for humanitarian purposes. However, he noted that the recent allegations suggest some activities may have been conducted "in bad faith," prompting the need for scrutiny.





He stated, "If there is something to it, then the country should know who are the people involved in the bad faith activities," highlighting the seriousness of potential foreign interference in India's electoral processes.





During a discussion at an event in New Delhi, Jaishankar pointed out that security in today's digital world extends beyond traditional military concerns, encompassing how narratives and perceptions are shaped through various means, including NGOs and technology.





He warned that such influences could undermine public trust in democracy, calling it a "very dangerous and Machiavellian game".





The Ministry of External Affairs has also labelled the allegations as "deeply troubling," with spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal stating that relevant agencies are looking into the claims. Jaiswal mentioned that it would be premature to comment further until investigations yield more information.





