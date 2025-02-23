



Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni recently criticised the global Left for what she perceives as a "double standard" in how conservative leaders are portrayed.





Speaking via video link at the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC) in Washington, DC, she highlighted how figures like Donald Trump, Narendra Modi, and Javier Milei are labelled as threats to democracy, contrasting this with the praise received by past leftist leaders like Bill Clinton and Tony Blair when they formed their own political networks in the 1990s.





Meloni stated, “When Trump, Meloni, Milei or maybe Modi talk, they are called a threat to democracy,” asserting that this reflects a broader hypocrisy from the Left. She expressed confidence that citizens continue to support conservative leaders despite these criticisms, emphasising that “people no longer believe in their lies”.





In her address, Meloni underscored the values that she believes conservatives defend: freedom, national pride, secure borders, and family values. She also criticized what she termed "Wokeism" and reiterated the importance of strong national security policies. Notably, she praised Trump's leadership style and suggested that under his presidency, the U.S. would avoid foreign policy disasters like the withdrawal from Afghanistan.





Meloni's remarks reflect a growing trend among right-wing politicians who are increasingly collaborating on a global scale. She noted that this collaboration is causing anxiety among leftist politicians, stating that their irritation has turned into hysteria as conservatives gain influence in various countries.





ANI







