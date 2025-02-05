



External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar met with United Nations General Assembly (UNGA) President Philemon Yang in New Delhi on February 5, 2025. This meeting is part of Yang's five-day visit to India, which began on February 4 and will conclude on February 8.





During the discussions, Jaishankar emphasized the importance of reformed multilateralism and addressed various issues on the UN agenda. He expressed appreciation for Yang's leadership and guidance at the UN, highlighting the need for collaborative efforts on regional, global, and developmental challenges.





Yang's visit includes meetings with Indian President Droupadi Murmu and engagements in Bengaluru, where he will explore India's advancements in sustainability and digital public infrastructure at institutions like Infosys and the Indian Institute of Science. This visit follows a previous meeting between Jaishankar and Yang in New York, where they discussed India's commitment to supporting Yang's vision for unity and sustainability within the UN framework.





Jaishankar's remarks reflect India's proactive role in international diplomacy, particularly as it aligns with broader goals for global cooperation amid pressing challenges.





