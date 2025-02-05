



Aero India 2025 is set to be a significant event in the aerospace and defence sector, taking place from February 10 to 14, 2025, at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bengaluru, Karnataka. This biennial exhibition, organized by the Ministry of Defence, aims to showcase advancements in military and commercial aviation while fostering international collaboration.





Dates And Venue





Event Dates: February 10-14, 2025





Location: Yelahanka Air Force Station, Bengaluru





Event Schedule





February 10-12: Business engagements for industry professionals.





February 13-14: Open to the public for aerial displays and exhibitions.





Registration Process





To attend Aero India 2025, visitors must register online:





1. Visit the official website [ataeroindia.gov.in](https://ataeroindia.gov.in).





2. Click on the “Visitor Registration” section.





3. Choose the relevant pass category.





4. Fill out the registration form with personal details.





5. Pay the registration fee and submit.





Ticket Prices





Business Pass: ₹5,000 (Indian nationals), $50 (foreign nationals)





ADVA Pass: ₹1,000 (Indian nationals), $50 (foreign nationals)





General Visitor Pass: ₹2,500 (Indian nationals), $50 (foreign nationals)





What To Expect





Aerial Displays: Thrilling performances by the Indian Air Force's aerobatic teams and demonstrations of advanced military aircraft.





Exhibitions: Over 800 exhibits showcasing cutting-edge aerospace and defense technologies from more than 15 countries.





Workshops and Seminars: Insights into emerging trends in aviation and defense technologies.





Travel Advisory





Due to airspace restrictions around Kempegowda International Airport during the event, attendees are advised to stay updated on flight schedules and make necessary travel arrangements in advance.





Aero India 2025 promises to be a spectacular showcase of innovation and collaboration in the aerospace sector, attracting industry leaders, defence officials, and aviation enthusiasts from around the globe.