



Power giant NTPC has signed a significant Power Purchase Agreement (PPA) with the Indian Army to supply 200 kilowatts of renewable energy from a solar-hydrogen microgrid located in Chushul, Ladakh. This agreement, which is set for a duration of 25 years, aims to enhance energy security in remote military installations while significantly reducing carbon emissions.





Renewable Energy Source: The microgrid will utilise solar-hydrogen technology, replacing existing diesel generators currently used by the Army. This transition is expected to eliminate the need for fossil fuel logistics and reduce carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 1,500 tonnes annually.





The project is designed to function effectively at an altitude of 4,400 meters, where temperatures can drop to -30°C during winter. This unique setup is touted as one of the world's most innovative off-grid microgrid projects.





Decarbonisation Efforts: Once operational, the microgrid will play a crucial role in modernizing and decarbonizing the defence sector in high-altitude regions, contributing to India's broader sustainability goals.





NTPC's initiative aligns with its commitment to expand its renewable energy capacity and explore green hydrogen technologies, ultimately supporting the Indian Army's operational needs in challenging terrains while promoting environmental sustainability.





Agencies







