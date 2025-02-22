



EU Commission President Ursula von der Leyen will visit India on February 27-28, accompanied by the entire European Union College of Commissioners. This historic visit marks the first time that all EU commissioners will travel to India together and is among the first such visits since the start of the current European Commission's mandate in December 2024.





Key Highlights of the Visit





1. High-Level Talks: Prime Minister Narendra Modi will hold delegation-level talks with President von der Leyen, focusing on strengthening bilateral relations based on shared values like democracy and multilateralism.





2. Trade and Technology Council (TTC): The second TTC meeting will be held during this visit, aiming to boost collaboration in areas such as digital infrastructure, clean technologies, and trade systems.





3. Free Trade Agreement (FTA) Discussions: The visit precedes further negotiations on an EU-India FTA scheduled for March 10-14 in Brussels. These talks aim to enhance market access and investments across both regions.





4. Environmental Cooperation: Discussions are expected to cover cooperation on net-zero goals and clean technology, with India likely seeking exemptions from certain environmental regulations like the Carbon Border Adjustment Mechanism (CBAM)`.





5. Strategic Partnership: This trip underscores a new strategic agenda announced by von der Leyen to deepen ties with India in areas such as trade security, supply chains, technology cooperation, and defence collaboration.





Ambassador of the European Union to India, Herve Delphin said that Ursula von der Leyen's visit emphasises the importance that India and EU attach to taking their "strategic partnership" to a new level.

Sharing a post on X, Delphin wrote, "A first and momentous visit that speaks for itself about the importance both the EU and India attach to taking their strategic partnership to a new level."

ANI







