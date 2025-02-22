



Prime Minister Narendra Modi is set to hold high-level talks with European Commission President Ursula von der Leyen during her visit to India on February 27-28, 2025.





This will be President von der Leyen's third visit to India and the first time the entire EU College of Commissioners will visit together. The discussions are expected to strengthen bilateral relations between India and the EU, focusing on areas such as trade, technology, climate change, digital connectivity, and agriculture.





PM Modi will engage in delegation-level talks with President Ursula von der Leyen.





The second ministerial meeting of the India-EU Trade and Technology Council will take place during this visit. It aims to advance cooperation in clean technologies, digital infrastructure, and trade systems compatibility.





European Commissioners will meet their Indian counterparts for bilateral discussions.





India and the EU have been strategic partners since 2004. Their relationship has grown stronger in many areas, the MEA noted.

"As the two sides enter the third decade of the strategic partnership, the visit of President von der Leyen and the EU College of Commissioners will pave the way for further strengthening of bilateral relations based on growing convergence," the statement said.





The visit marks a significant step in deepening strategic ties between India and the EU as they enter their third decade of partnership.





This high-profile engagement highlights the growing momentum in EU-India relations amidst global geopolitical shifts.





