



On February 3, 2025, former territorial army member Manzoor Ahmad Wagay was shot dead in a terrorist attack in the Behibagh area of Kulgam, Jammu and Kashmir. The attack occurred while Wagay, aged 45, was walking with his wife, Aliya Akhtar, and their minor niece. The assailants opened fire from close range, fatally injuring Wagay and wounding both women.





The attack took place outside a mosque near Wagay's home. He was reportedly shot in the stomach while attempting to protect his niece. His wife sustained a bullet wound to her thigh, and the niece was also injured.





All three victims were rushed to a medical facility in Srinagar. Unfortunately, Wagay succumbed to his injuries during transport.





The incident has drawn widespread condemnation from various political leaders:





Omar Abdullah, Chief Minister of Jammu and Kashmir, expressed his sorrow, stating that such violence has no place in society and offered condolences to Wagay's family.





Manoj Sinha, the Lieutenant Governor, assured that the perpetrators would face justice and emphasized solidarity with the bereaved family.





Former Chief Minister Mehbooba Mufti and other political figures also expressed their condolences and condemned the attack as cowardly.





This incident marks the first non-combatant killing of the year in Jammu and Kashmir and is believed to be a retaliatory act following recent successes by security forces against local militant groups in the region. Security forces have launched a search operation for the attackers, who are suspected to be affiliated with banned militant organizations like Lashkar-e-Taiba.





PTI







