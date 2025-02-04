



Indian High Commissioner to Bangladesh, Pranay Verma, expressed optimism about the continuation of trade and economic connectivity between India and Bangladesh. During an interactive session with Bangladeshi business leaders, he emphasized that the upcoming Bharat Tex 2025 event, scheduled for February 14-17 in New Delhi, would create new opportunities for collaboration in the textile sector, which is vital for both nations' economies.





Verma highlighted the significance of the Ready-Made Garments (RMG) sector in Bangladesh's socio-economic development and its role in strengthening supply chain linkages between the two countries.





He noted that increased participation from Bangladesh in Bharat Tex 2025 could lead to enhanced investment and technology partnerships across various segments of the textile value chain.





The envoy reiterated India's commitment to fostering a "stable, positive, constructive" relationship with Bangladesh, recognizing the mutual benefits that such cooperation brings.





He pointed out that both nations share common challenges related to environmental sustainability and climate change, necessitating collaborative efforts.





Verma's remarks come at a time when India is looking to reinforce its ties with Bangladesh amidst a complex geopolitical landscape. The interdependence between the two countries is underscored by their robust trade relations, with India being Bangladesh's largest trading partner.





ANI







