



The 13th edition of the joint military exercise "Exercise Ekuverin" between India and the Maldives commenced on February 2, 2025, at the MNDF Northern Area Command in Maafilaafushi, Lhaviyani Atoll. This exercise is scheduled to run until February 16, 2025, lasting a total of 14 days.





The ceremony was attended by notable officials including Major General Ibrahim Hilmy, Chief of Defence Force of the Maldives, and Indian High Commissioner Gangadharan Balasubramanian. The event emphasized the significance of joint training exercises for enhancing military cooperation between the two nations.





The primary focus of Exercise Ekuverin is to enhance interoperability in counter-insurgency and counter-terrorism operations, as well as to conduct joint humanitarian assistance and disaster relief operations. This reflects a commitment to regional security and stability.





The term "Ekuverin," meaning "friends" in Dhivehi, symbolizes the camaraderie between India and the Maldives. The exercise has been held alternately between the two countries since its inception in 2009, with previous editions enhancing military collaboration and operational readiness.





This joint military exercise not only strengthens defence ties but also reinforces both nations' capabilities to respond effectively to regional challenges.





Agencies







