



Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) is set to showcase its indigenous products and technologies at Aero India 2025, emphasizing innovation, collaboration, and leadership in the aerospace sector. Aero India 2025 will be held from February 10 to 14 at the Yelahanka Air Force Station in Bangalore, Karnataka.





HAL’s indigenously designed and developed Light Utility Helicopter (LUH) will be the centre of attention.





The Combat Air Teaming System (CATS) Warrior, a full-scale engineering demonstrator, will be on display at the India Pavilion.





HAL’s indoor pavilion will feature scaled models of the TEJAS MK-1A fighter, TEJAS MK-1 Trainer, Hindustan Jet Trainer (HJT)-36, HTT-40, Light Combat Helicopter Prachand, and DHRUV MK-IV. Scaled models of the Hindustan 228 and its amphibian variant will also be displayed.





A 1:1 model of the Advanced Medium Combat Aircraft (AMCA) will be showcased for the first time.





HAL's indoor pavilion will showcase state-of-the-art avionics systems like Mission Management System, Digital Map Generator, and Data Lite-Communication System.





The outdoor display adjacent to the HAL stall will feature TEJAS MK-1A and HJT 36. HTT-40, TEJAS MK-1 Trainer, Hindustan 228, Do-228, and LUH will be on static display. The flying display will feature a unique TEJAS MK-1A formation, HJT 36, HTT-40, and LUH.





HAL will promote its indigenous platforms to visiting defence delegations and engage in business meetings with OEMs and customers. The central theme of the India Pavilion is ‘Flight of Self-Reliance,’ highlighting India’s growing self-sufficiency in aerospace and defence.





