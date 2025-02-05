



Pawan Khera, a senior leader of the Congress party, has publicly condemned the recent deportation of Indian migrants from the United States, describing the images of them being "handcuffed and humiliated" as deeply distressing.





His comments come amid reports that the US is using military aircraft to deport these individuals back to India, a move linked to a broader crackdown on illegal immigration under President Donald Trump's administration during his second term.





He recalled how that incident prompted a strong diplomatic response from India, including protests led by then-Foreign Secretary Sujatha Singh and significant retaliatory measures by the UPA government, such as withdrawing privileges from US embassy staff and launching investigations into the American Embassy School in India.





In his statements shared on social media, Khera drew parallels between the current situation and the 2013 incident involving Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade, who was controversially "handcuffed and strip-searched" in the US.





He also, recalled that The UPA government of India took significant retaliatory actions against the United States following the controversial arrest of Indian diplomat Devyani Khobragade in December 2013. This incident involved Khobragade being handcuffed and strip-searched, which sparked outrage in India and led to a diplomatic crisis.





Khera expressed his sorrow as an Indian citizen over the treatment of fellow nationals being deported, stating: "Looking at the pictures of Indians getting handcuffed and humiliated while being deported from the US saddens me as an Indian".





He emphasised that such actions evoke memories of past diplomatic tensions and called for a strong response from the current Indian government similar to that of 2013 when Khobragade's case sparked significant outrage.





The US Embassy in New Delhi defended its actions, stating that these deportations are part of a rigorous enforcement of immigration laws aimed at sending a clear message against illegal migration.





