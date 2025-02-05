



A U.S. military plane carrying 205 Indian nationals who were deported for illegal immigration has landed in Amritsar on February 5, 2025. This flight, a C-17 Globemaster, took off from Texas and arrived at Sri Guru Ramdas Ji International Airport around 1:55 PM IST, amidst heightened security measures by Punjab Police.





The deportees include a significant number from Gujarat and Haryana (33 each), followed by Punjab (30). Smaller groups come from Uttar Pradesh, Maharashtra, and Chandigarh.





Among the deportees are 25 women and several minors, with the youngest being just four years old.





Security protocols were strictly enforced at the airport, with police checking the backgrounds of the deportees for any criminal records. Those found with such records may face arrest upon arrival.





This operation marks a significant action by the U.S. government under President Donald Trump, aimed at cracking down on illegal immigration. The deportation comes in light of discussions between Trump and Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, where they addressed immigration issues. India has reportedly identified approximately 18,000 illegal Indian migrants in the U.S.





Prime Minister Modi is scheduled to visit the U.S. soon, which may further influence bilateral relations regarding immigration policies. Punjab officials have expressed a commitment to support returning citizens, emphasizing that deportation is preferable to prolonged detention in U.S. facilities.





Upon arrival, family members of the deportees were present at the airport. The Punjab government has assured that they will facilitate a smooth process for those returning, while also ensuring that security measures are adhered to during their reintegration into society.











