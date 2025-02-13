



The presence of External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Adviser Ajit Doval during the bilateral meeting between PM Modi and NSA Michael Waltz significantly influenced the discussions in several ways:





Jaishankar, with his extensive diplomatic background and experience as a former ambassador to the U.S. and China, brought a nuanced understanding of international relations, particularly in trade and diplomacy. His presence allowed for a more comprehensive dialogue on foreign policy issues, while Doval’s security-focused approach ensured that national security concerns were adequately addressed.





The collaboration between Jaishankar and Doval reflects a strategic alignment of India's foreign and security policies. Their combined expertise allowed for a cohesive discussion on defence cooperation and counterterrorism, ensuring that both diplomatic and security perspectives were integrated into the talks.





Jaishankar's role as External Affairs Minister has been pivotal in shaping India's foreign policy direction. His presence likely encouraged a more diplomatic approach to discussions on sensitive topics, while Doval's insights into security matters ensured that any agreements reached would also consider national security implications.





The dynamic between Jaishankar and Doval, who have historically had differing approaches to foreign policy, created a balance during discussions. This dual representation allowed for a thorough examination of issues from both tactical (Doval) and strategic (Jaishankar) viewpoints, which is essential for addressing complex international challenges.





The joint participation of Doval and Jaishankar in the meeting underscored the importance of integrating diplomatic and security strategies in enhancing India-U.S. relations.





