



India has significantly increased its budget for the Gaganyaan human spaceflight mission to approximately 20,193 Crores, marking a substantial expansion from the initial budget of about ₹9340 Crores. This announcement was made by Deputy Minister Jitendra Singh during a parliamentary session on February 13, 2025.





The Gaganyaan initiative has received an extra ₹11,170 Crore in financing to support its expanded scope, bringing the total budget to ₹20,193 crores.





Gaganyaan, which translates to "sky craft" in Hindi, represents India's first endeavour into human spaceflight. The mission aims to launch a habitable spacecraft into a 400 km (250-mile) orbit and ensure its safe return via splashdown in the Indian Ocean. This initiative not only demonstrates India's capability to send astronauts into space but also positions India among the few nations—namely the U.S., Russia, and China—that have achieved this milestone.





The expanded objectives of the Gaganyaan mission has broadened to include, building and operating a national space station. Planning for two crewed missions and six uncrewed missions by 2028.





There were challenges, the project has faced delays primarily due to, the COVID-19 pandemic, supply chain disruptions, a global shortage of electronic components and the need for additional safety protocols and equipment suitable for space use.





Despite these challenges, various test flights and assembly operations are currently underway, with the aim of launching the first crewed flight by 2026. The Gaganyaan program is part of a broader vision that includes plans for a fully operational Indian space station by 2035 and aspirations for a crewed lunar mission by 2040.





The increased funding reflects India's commitment to advancing its capabilities in space exploration and technology development, aiming to enhance its position in the global space landscape while fostering domestic innovation in the aerospace sector.





