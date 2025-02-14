



The Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have unveiled IRIS, India's first aerospace-grade semiconductor chip. This development represents a significant milestone in India's pursuit of self-reliance in semiconductor technology, particularly for space applications.





Overview of IRIS





Name: IRIS (Indigenous RISC-V Controller For Space Applications)





Architecture: Based on the SHAKTI processor, which utilizes the open-source RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA).





Purpose: Designed for use in Internet of Things (IoT) systems, computing functions, and critical space applications, including ISRO's command and control systems.





The IRIS chip was developed through a collaborative effort between IIT-Madras and ISRO's Inertial Systems Unit (IISU) located in Thiruvananthapuram. The entire process—from design to booting—was conducted within India, showcasing the country's growing capabilities in semiconductor technology. Key stages of development included:





Design And Implementation: Led by IIT-Madras, specifically by Professor V Kamakoti and his team.





Fabrication: Conducted at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh.





Packaging: Managed by Tata Advanced Systems in Karnataka.





Printed Circuit Board (PCB) Production: Executed by PCB Power in Gujarat.





Assembly And Integration: Handled by Syrma SGS in Chennai.





Features And Capabilities





The IRIS chip incorporates several advanced features to ensure reliability in space missions:





Fault-Tolerant Internal Memories, enhances reliability under challenging conditions.





Custom functional modules, includes components like CORDIC (Coordinate Rotation Digital Computer), WATCHDOG timers, and advanced serial buses.





Rigorous hardware and software evaluations were performed to validate its performance for space applications.





The development of the IRIS chip is aligned with India's broader initiative for an "Atmanirbhar Bharat" (self-reliant India), particularly in the semiconductor sector. This project not only reduces dependence on foreign technology but also aims to bolster indigenous capabilities in high-tech fields essential for national security and strategic needs.





Professor V Kamakoti emphasized that this achievement is a validation of India's complete semiconductor ecosystem, reinforcing the country's potential to design and manufacture high-performance chips domestically.





