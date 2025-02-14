DRDO's Raksha Kavach could be India's equivalent to Israel's Iron Dome (Pic)





The Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO) in India has unveiled its Raksha Kavach protection system at Aero India 2025 in Bangalore.





Raksha Kavach is a multi-layered, multi-domain protection system that uses existing technologies. A DRDO official stated that the system is currently in its conceptual phase and requires further development before it can be implemented. The DRDO official suggested Raksha Kavach could be India's equivalent to Israel's Iron Dome.









Raksha Kavach is designed to protect military assets, soldiers, armoured vehicles, and key defence complexes through multi-layer protection, including ballistic, blast, and electronic shielding. According to a DRDO scientist, Dr. P.S. Pandiyan, the system integrates nanotechnology-based composite materials, making it both lightweight and highly durable, with a rapid response capability to neutralize threats efficiently.





Key components of the Raksha Kavach system:





Quick Reaction Surface-to-Air Missile (QRSAM) with a strike range of 25–30 km

Netra airborne early warning and control (AEW&C) suite

Bharat Forge Limited's (BFL's) 155 mm/52 calibre Advanced Towed Artillery Gun System (ATAGS) with a range of 45 km

Adani Defence and Aerospace Drone Detect, Deter, and Destroy (D4) system

Arudhra ground-based multimode 3D air surveillance radar

Shyena electrically propelled self-homing lightweight torpedo

Dharashakti ground-based electronic warfare system (EWS)

VSHORADS (very-short-range air-defence system) to neutralize low-altitude aerial threats at short ranges

Ugram 7.62×51 mm assault rifle with a maximum range of 500 m

Satellite-based surveillance systems

Reconnaissance UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles)

Air-to-air missiles

Laser-based energy weapons

Indigenous secure satellite phones





The system integrates multiple counter-drone technologies into a mobile platform for rapid response and operational flexibility. According to Ashish Rajvanshi, CEO of Adani Defence & Aerospace, the unveiling of Raksha Kavach is a testament to the success of India's defence innovation ecosystem.





The Director General (Electronics & Communication System) from DRDO added that the introduction of the Vehicle-Mounted Counter-Drone System enhances India's defence preparedness against asymmetric threats.





Janes







