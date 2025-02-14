



Prime Minister Narendra Modi held a bilateral meeting with U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz at Blair House in Washington, D.C., on February 13, 2025. This meeting is part of Modi's two-day visit to the United States, which marks his first since President Donald Trump began his second term in office.





During the meeting, Modi and Waltz discussed a range of topics significant to both nations, including trade, investment, technology, defense cooperation, and counterterrorism efforts. The presence of India's External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval underscored the importance of this dialogue, which aims to strengthen the strategic partnership between India and the U.S.





Modi's visit is seen as a crucial opportunity to enhance bilateral ties, particularly in light of ongoing global challenges and mutual interests in the Indo-Pacific region. Following this meeting, Modi is scheduled to meet President Trump later in the day, further solidifying diplomatic relations between the two countries.





Main Topics Discussed During The Bilateral Meeting Between PM Modi And NSA Michael Waltz





During the bilateral meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. National Security Advisor Michael Waltz, several key topics were discussed, reflecting the strategic partnership between India and the United States. The main areas of focus included:





Strengthening Bilateral Relations: The leaders emphasised the importance of enhancing the overall relationship between India and the U.S., aiming for deeper cooperation across various sectors.



Defence Cooperation: Discussions included ways to bolster defence ties, which are crucial for both nations in addressing regional security challenges.

Counterterrorism Efforts: The meeting also covered strategies for collaboration in counterterrorism, highlighting a shared commitment to combatting global threats.

Trade And Investment Opportunities: There was a significant focus on improving trade relations and exploring investment opportunities, particularly in technology and infrastructure sectors.

Indo-Pacific Security: The leaders discussed security dynamics in the Indo-Pacific region, underscoring mutual interests in maintaining stability and security in this critical area.

This meeting set a positive tone for Modi's ongoing visit to the U.S., which includes further discussions with President Donald Trump and engagements with business leaders.





