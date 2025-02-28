



In a significant breakthrough for India's space program, the Indian Institute of Technology Madras (IIT-Madras) and the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) have successfully developed and booted an indigenous semiconductor chip named IRIS.





This chip is specifically designed for space applications and is part of the SHAKTI series of microprocessors, which are based on the open-source RISC-V Instruction Set Architecture (ISA).





The IRIS chip features fault-tolerant internal memories and custom modules such as CORDIC and WATCHDOG Timers, making it suitable for command and control systems in space missions.





The development of the IRIS chip marks a crucial step towards reducing India's reliance on foreign semiconductor technology, aligning with the 'Atmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





The entire process, from chip design to fabrication, packaging, motherboard assembly, and software booting, was carried out within India. The chip was fabricated at the Semiconductor Laboratory (SCL) in Chandigarh, packaged by Tata Advanced Systems in Karnataka, and its motherboard was manufactured by PCB Power in Gujarat.





The IRIS chip is not only intended for space applications but can also be used in Internet of Things (IoT) and industrial IoT domains, showcasing its versatility. This achievement highlights India's growing capabilities in semiconductor design and fabrication, setting a precedent for future collaborations between academia and industry to achieve technological self-sufficiency.





ISRO plans to conduct flight tests using products based on the IRIS controller to confirm its performance in real-world space mission scenarios, further reinforcing India's self-reliance in space technology.





