



DroneAcharya Aerial Innovations has achieved a significant milestone by receiving the Directorate General of Civil Aviation's (DGCA) type certification for its multi-purpose drone, AgriVeer.





This certification is crucial under the Drone Rules 2021, as it mandates compliance with safety, security, and reliability standards for unmanned aerial vehicles (UAVs) in India.





The AgriVeer drone is designed to serve multiple applications, including agriculture, education, and drone pilot training, thereby enhancing efficiency and precision in these sectors.





With this approval, DroneAcharya is now authorised to commercially launch AgriVeer across India, unlocking vast opportunities in key industries.





The company emphasises that AgriVeer is equipped with next-generation AI-powered capabilities, positioning it as a state-of-the-art solution tailored to industry needs.





This development aligns with DroneAcharya's broader mission to transform India into a global drone hub by 2030, focusing on upskilling the next generation of drone professionals.





DroneAcharya's recent achievements also include a strategic merger with AITMC Ventures, aimed at reshaping India's drone ecosystem by integrating R&D expertise with extensive infrastructure.





Additionally, the company has partnered with Volatus Aerospace to manufacture drones in India and has expanded its operations into the Middle Eastern market. Despite a recent decline in net profit, DroneAcharya's revenue from operations has seen a significant increase, reflecting its growing presence in the drone technology sector.





Agencies







