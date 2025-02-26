



In his recent address to the 58th session of the UN Human Rights Council (UNHRC), External Affairs Minister S. Jaishankar emphasised India's deep commitment to global unity and mutual respect. He highlighted that India's approach to human rights is deeply embedded in its values of global unity, openness, and mutual respect.





Jaishankar underscored India's active role in promoting and protecting human rights globally, focusing on building capacity, enhancing human resources, and strengthening infrastructure in line with the priorities of its partners.





Jaishankar also reaffirmed India's firm stance against terrorism, advocating for zero tolerance and strongly opposing any attempts to normalize it.





He emphasised the need for a reformed multilateral system that aligns with current global realities to effectively address modern challenges. The minister concluded by reaffirming India's readiness to support and lead global efforts for reform and its commitment to promoting and protecting human rights for all.





Jaishankar's address reflected India's pluralistic ethos and its philosophy of "Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam" (the world as one family), which he noted is urgently needed in today's fractured global landscape.





ANI







