



On February 26, 2025, the Border Security Force (BSF) successfully thwarted an infiltration attempt at the India-Pakistan border in Pathankot, Punjab.





The incident occurred when BSF troops detected suspicious movement along the international border. Upon being challenged, the intruder failed to comply and continued advancing, prompting the BSF to neutralise the threat by firing upon the individual.





The identity and motive of the intruder are currently being ascertained.





Following this incident, a strong protest is expected to be lodged with the Pakistan Rangers.





This operation highlights the vigilance and readiness of the BSF in preventing cross-border infiltration attempts.





