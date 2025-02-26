



Indian nationals on the Delhi-bound American Airlines flight from New York diverted to Italy over a bomb threat later deemed “non-credible” are being rebooked on alternative flights from Rome, Italian airport officials said on Monday.





Flight AA292 was diverted to the Rome Fiumicino Leonardo Da Vinci Airport, where Italian Air Force fighter jets escorted the aircraft to a safe landing on Sunday. The flight has now completed security checks and will be “reintegrated” into the airline's schedule for Tuesday.





American Airlines Flight AA292, a Boeing 787-9 Dreamliner, was travelling from New York's John F. Kennedy International Airport to New Delhi's Indira Gandhi International Airport. The flight carried 199 passengers and 15 crew members.





The flight was diverted to Rome's Leonardo da Vinci–Fiumicino Airport on Sunday due to a suspected bomb threat. Italian Air Force Eurofighter Typhoon jets escorted the aircraft to ensure a safe landing.





Upon landing, Italian authorities conducted a thorough search of the aircraft. The threat was later deemed non-credible, but as per protocol, an inspection was required before the flight could continue to Delhi.





Passengers, including many Indian nationals, were rebooked on alternative flights from Rome. Priority was given to those without an entry visa for Italy, who were accommodated in airport lounges overnight.





The aircraft completed security checks and was reintegrated into American Airlines' schedule for departure from Rome.





The Delhi Police registered an FIR based on a complaint from American Airlines, under relevant sections of Indian law and the Suppression of Unlawful Acts Against Safety of Civil Aviation Act.





Authorities are investigating the source of the bomb threat to determine its credibility and identify those responsible.





