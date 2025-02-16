



The border forces of India and Bangladesh will meet between February 17-20 at the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters for bi-annual talks. These discussions will address several key issues, including border fence construction and attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by Bangladeshi miscreants.





Discussions will focus on preventing attacks on BSF personnel and Indian civilians by miscreants based in Bangladesh.





Strategies to curb cross-border crimes will be discussed.





This will be a key topic, as 864.482 km of the border remains unfenced, with 174.51 km classified as "non-feasible" gaps. Obstacles include land acquisition challenges, objections from the Border Guard Bangladesh (BGB), limited working seasons, and difficult terrain.





Deliberations will include action against Indian insurgent groups operating in Bangladesh.





Discussions will cover border infrastructure development.





Plan Joint efforts under the Coordinated Border Management Plan will be discussed.





These measures will also be deliberated upon.





The Indian delegation is expected to highlight increased infiltration attempts by Bangladeshi nationals, potentially linked to human trafficking and cross-border smuggling networks. Bangladesh intends to push for the revision of certain "uneven agreements" concerning border arrangements.





The India-Bangladesh border spans 4,096 km and runs through five Indian states: West Bengal (2,217 km), Tripura (856 km), Meghalaya (443 km), Assam (262 km), and Mizoram (318 km). The BSF is the primary security and intelligence agency managing this border. There are currently 1,113 Border Out Posts (BOPs) of BSF along the India-Bangladesh border.





