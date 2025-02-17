In April 2024, and i n a first, India delivers BrahMos supersonic cruise missiles to Philippines





India needs $1.6 billion in defence exports within a year to meet its 2025 goal of $5 billion (₹35,000 crore at the time), according to a report from February 2025. As of March 2024, the country had achieved over ₹21,000 crore in defence exports. At current exchange rates, the $5 billion target would translate to over ₹43,000 crore.





Defence Production and Export Promotion Policy (DPEPP) 2020: This policy was introduced to propel India’s defence exports to ₹35,000 crore ($5 billion at the time) by 2025.





The push for arms exports aligns with Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s “Make in India” initiative, which seeks to reduce India’s dependence on foreign military suppliers while positioning the country as a global defence exporter.





India has set a target to achieve defence exports of ₹50,000 crore by 2029.





India's Strengths In Defence Exports





Indian systems like the Akash and BrahMos missiles are reportedly cheaper than Western and Russian alternatives, often by as much as 30% to 40%. India has transitioned from being one of the world’s largest arms importers to a growing arms exporter. Several government initiatives are in place to promote defence exports, including a liberalized FDI policy, Defence Acquisition Procedure (DAP) 2020, and the establishment of Defence Industrial Corridors (DICs).





Being relatively cheap makes India a natural choice and an alternative to China.