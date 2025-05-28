A Bangladesh Air Force Yakovlev Yak-130 on final approach at one of its air base





India is accelerating the revival of the long-defunct Kailashahar airfield in Tripura as a direct response to growing strategic concerns over China’s involvement in the redevelopment of Bangladesh’s Lalmonirhat airbase, located less than 20 kilometers from the Indian border and near the critical Siliguri Corridor—often referred to as the “chicken’s neck”. This corridor is a narrow, 22-kilometre stretch that connects mainland India to its north-eastern states, making it a major strategic vulnerability for India.





The Lalmonirhat airbase, a World War-II-era facility, is reportedly being upgraded with Chinese assistance, which has set off alarm bells in New Delhi. The proximity of this airbase to the Siliguri Corridor raises the specter of increased Chinese military influence and surveillance capabilities in a region vital to India’s territorial integrity.





The development is seen as part of a broader pattern of deepening China-Bangladesh defense ties, especially after recent political changes in Bangladesh that have led to a less India-friendly interim administration.





In response, India has moved quickly to revive Kailashahar Airport, which has been non-operational for over three decades. On May 26, 2025, senior officials from the Airports Authority of India (AAI) conducted a site visit to assess infrastructure, land availability, and operational feasibility, marking the first concrete step toward restarting the airfield.





The airport played a significant role during the 1971 Indo-Pak war, serving as a launchpad for Indian Air Force operations and the initial missions of 'Kilo Flight', the precursor to the Bangladesh Air Force. Its recommissioning is expected to serve dual purposes: enhancing regional civilian connectivity and providing a strategic military outpost capable of supporting rapid mobilization and surveillance in a sensitive frontier region.





The revival of Kailashahar is also aligned with India’s broader strategy of strengthening its northeastern infrastructure to counterbalance China’s growing footprint in South Asia. The dual-use modernization plan aims to boost civilian air travel under schemes like UDAN while simultaneously upgrading facilities to accommodate military aircraft in times of need.





This move is intended to reinforce India’s deterrence posture, ensure logistical preparedness, and secure vulnerable border regions, particularly in light of the evolving geopolitical landscape and ongoing India-China tensions.





While India has refrained from officially commenting on China’s role in the Lalmonirhat project, the swift action to revive Kailashahar underscores its resolve to address emerging security challenges and maintain strategic stability in the Northeast. The development of Kailashahar Airport is thus both a symbolic and practical response, reflecting the intersection of historical legacy, regional connectivity, and national security imperatives.





