



The US-India Strategic Partnership Forum (USISPF) has recognized the accomplishments made during the first meeting between Prime Minister Narendra Modi and US President Donald Trump following Trump's inauguration on January 20. The USISPF stated that the meeting reaffirmed the strong bond between the two countries.





In a statement, the USISPF affirmed that the U.S.-India partnership is rooted in shared democratic values, enhanced economic collaboration, and a commitment to regional and global security in order to ensure a free and prosperous Indo-Pacific. They added that the outlook for US-India relations remains positive as they approach the 25th year of the new century, characterised by stronger strategic ties and shared goals for global stability and prosperity.





Commitment to negotiating the first part of a Bilateral Trade Agreement (BTA) by Fall 2025 and unveiling "Mission 500," an ambitious plan to increase US-India bilateral trade to USD 500 billion by 2030.





Launching a new initiative to boost the recovery and processing of critical minerals, including lithium, cobalt, and rare earth elements from heavy industries.





Anticipating the advancement of the US-India 123 Civil Nuclear Agreement, including plans to develop advanced small modular reactors in India, which will boost technology transfer and substantial localization.





The US approval of the extradition of Tahawwur Rana, accused in the 26/11 Mumbai terror attack, to India which highlights a joint commitment to zero tolerance for terror and counterterrorism cooperation.





Launching the "US-India COMPACT (Catalysing Opportunities for Military Partnership, Accelerated Commerce & Technology) for the 21st Century” to drive transformative change across key pillars of cooperation.





Launching the US-India TRUST (“Transforming the Relationship Utilizing Strategic Technology”) initiative that aims to catalyse government-to-government, academia and private sector collaboration to promote the application of critical and emerging technologies.





Launching the INDUS Innovation, a new innovation bridge modelled after the successful INDUS-X platform, that will advance US-India industry and academic partnerships and foster investments in space, energy, and other emerging technologies.





ANI







