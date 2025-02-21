Advanced Precision Guided Bombs developed by DRDO was also on display





India's participation in the International Defence Exhibition (IDEX) and NAVDEX 2025 has underscored its commitment to defence innovation and global partnerships. The events, held from February 17 to 21, 2025, in Abu Dhabi, brought together over 1,565 exhibitors from 65 countries, showcasing cutting-edge technologies and fostering international collaborations.





The India Pavilion featured advanced military technologies including warships, missile systems, precision-guided munitions, electronic warfare systems, and AI-driven solutions. Notable participants included major defence public sector undertakings (DPSUs) like Bharat Dynamics Limited (BDL) and Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), along with startups under the iDEX initiative, reflecting India's growing capabilities in indigenous defence production.





A significant highlight was the Indian Coast Guard Ship ICGS Shoor, which showcased India's maritime capabilities during NAVDEX 2025. This advanced Offshore Patrol Vessel's presence reinforced India's commitment to regional security collaborations.





The event facilitated discussions on emerging trends and strategic alliances. A high-level Indian delegation led by Vice Admiral Sanjay Vatsayan emphasized the importance of self-reliance in defence manufacturing under the 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiative.





Companies like Tata Advanced Systems Limited showcased innovations in drones and optronics, further demonstrating India's technological advancements in the defence sector. Additionally, Munitions India Limited presented a variety of advanced munitions products, highlighting progress in self-sufficiency.





The exhibitions served as a platform for India to engage with global defence leaders and explore business opportunities. The participation of the PHDCCI Defence Industry Delegation exemplified efforts to expand into international markets.





IDEX and NAVDEX 2025 not only showcased India's defence innovations but also reinforced its role as a key player in global security cooperation and technological advancement within the defence sector.





DD News











