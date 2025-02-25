



An Indian Army unit deployed in the Gulmarg sector along the Line of Control (LoC) has successfully executed advanced avalanche rescue operations amidst harsh winter conditions.





This demonstration of resilience and expertise highlights the Army's adaptability and dominance over challenging terrain, ensuring the security and safety of personnel in one of the most arduous environments.





The rescue operations involved the seamless integration of specialised rescue teams and advanced techniques, utilizing new-generation equipment. Avalanche rescue canines played a crucial role by expertly navigating perilous snow-covered landscapes to locate individuals buried under the snow.





The unit's Ski-Patrol, equipped with specialized avalanche safety gear, showcased mastery in alpine environments, reaching remote locations inaccessible to standard rescue teams.





Additionally, the streamlined casualty evacuation process ensured that injured personnel were rapidly transported to the nearest medical facilities for prompt treatment.





This comprehensive approach underscores the military's dedication to excellence and the crucial role of specialized units in ensuring the security and welfare of forces in challenging environments.





