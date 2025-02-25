



India has marked a significant milestone in its journey towards self-reliance in military capabilities by achieving 88% self-sufficiency in ammunition production, as announced by Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.





This achievement is part of a strategic 10-year plan aimed at complete self-sufficiency in firepower, crucial for maintaining operational readiness without reliance on foreign suppliers.





The Ministry of Defence has successfully indigenised the production of 154 out of 175 ammunition variants required by the Indian Army, including sophisticated types like the Russian-origin Armour-Piercing Fin-Stabilized Discarding Sabot (APFSDS) and the Swedish-made 84 mm ammunition.





This drive towards indigenisation aligns with the government's 'Make in India' and 'Aatmanirbhar Bharat' initiatives, focusing on reducing dependence on foreign arms imports.





The defence sector's progress is also reflected in India's defence exports, which reached nearly ₹23,000 Crores in 2023-24. The government aims to increase this figure to ₹50,000 Crores by 2029. Additionally, the Defence Minister emphasised the importance of technological innovation, urging institutions like IIT-Mandi to contribute to defence-related technologies such as AI-driven warfare and cybersecurity.





India's technological sector is expected to grow significantly, reaching $300-$350 billion in the next five years, with over 1.25 lakh start-ups and 110 unicorns, positioning India as the third-largest start-up ecosystem globally.





The Defence Minister encouraged students to become disruptors in the field of technology, driving innovation that can enhance India's defence capabilities and contribute to national development.





