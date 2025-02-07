

The Indian Army is actively modernising its UAV (Unmanned Aerial Vehicle) fleet to enhance surveillance, reconnaissance, and precision-strike capabilities, ensuring a robust defence against emerging threats. This modernization drive includes acquiring new drones, upgrading existing fleets, and focusing on indigenous development in collaboration with the private sector and the Defence Research and Development Organisation (DRDO).

The Indian Army is pushing for indigenous drone development to reduce dependency on foreign systems. The DRDO is enhancing the capabilities of Tapas and developing a new weaponized MALE drone, the Archer-NG, for ISR, target acquisition, and precision strikes.





The Army is partnering with private companies like IG Drones for advanced UAV systems. IG Drones has secured a contract to supply VTOL and FPV drones, manufactured without Chinese components, to address security concerns.





Acquisition of Advanced Systems





The Indian Army is acquiring Heron MK-2 UAVs with satellite communication capabilities and expects to add Hermes 900 Star UAVs. The existing Heron fleet (MK-1) will also be upgraded to the SATCOM version.





A deal to acquire 31 MQ-9B Predator drones from the US is expected to be concluded, with deliveries starting in 2029. These drones will be armed with Hellfire missiles and precision-guided bombs.





"Smart Soldier" Program: The Indian Army is working towards developing a 'smart soldier' concept, equipping soldiers with personal drones and virtual reality training modules to enhance their technical skills.





Logistics Drones: EndureAir has delivered its Sabal 20 logistics drone to the Indian Army. The Sabal 20 is designed for aerial logistics, capable of carrying up to 20 kg of supplies to remote areas.





High-Altitude Surveillance Drones: The Indian Army is seeking advanced surveillance copters for operations in varied terrains, including high-altitude regions exceeding 4,500 meters.





These efforts align with India's "Make in India" and "Atmanirbhar Bharat" initiatives, promoting self-reliance in defence technology. The modernization program aims to replace outdated equipment and meet modern standards, with a focus on network-centric operations.





