A recent event in Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) has raised concerns among Indian agencies, as terrorist groups Lashkar-e-Taiba (LeT) and Jaish-e-Mohammad (JeM) hosted Palestinian Hamas militants. The event, reportedly held to observe Kashmir Solidarity Day, is viewed as an effort to build a narrative equating the Gaza Strip with Jammu and Kashmir.





Reports indicate that Dr. Khaled Qaddoumi, a Hamas representative who has worked in Tehran and visited the Pakistan parliament earlier this year, was present. Also purportedly in attendance were Talha Saif, brother of Jaish-e-Mohammed chief Masood Azhar, and Jaish commander Asghar Khan Kashmiri, and Jaish commanders Asghar Khan Kashmiri and Masood Ilyas.





Videos circulating on social media suggest al-Qadoumi's presence at the event, but independent verification is lacking.





The event coincided with Pakistan's observance of February 5 as ‘Kashmir Solidarity Day,’ which is viewed as a propaganda effort to promote a separatist agenda in Jammu and Kashmir.





The conference was held to equate the Gaza Strip to Jammu and Kashmir.





The gathering, organized under the banner of Al Aqsa Floods, is viewed by intelligence agencies as a "narrative-building" exercise to draw a false equivalence between Kashmir and Gaza.





Pakistan's foreign office has feigned ignorance regarding reports of Kashmiri terror groups joining forces with Hamas.





The presence of a Hamas official at the event is seen as an attempt to link the plight of Palestinians to the people of Kashmir.





Hamas's presence at the event could be an attempt at drawing a parallel between Gaza Strip and Jammu and Kashmir.





Home Minister Amit Shah has emphasised the need for a zero-tolerance stance against terrorism, highlighting the ongoing commitment to eradicating it from Jammu and Kashmir.





Indian agencies are on high alert, viewing the congregation as a "narrative-building" exercise to draw a false equivalence between Kashmir and Gaza.

The event has raised concerns about Pakistan's association with global terrorist organizations and its attempts to incite separatism in Jammu and Kashmir.





The Ministry of Home Affairs has initiated a campaign to eradicate terrorism from Jammu and Kashmir, focusing on eliminating infiltration and breaking down terror networks. This includes strict action against narco-terrorism, which is a major source of funding for terrorist activities.





India is adopting a two-pronged strategy involving military and intelligence operations, as well as efforts to dismantle financial networks supporting terrorist activities.





Hamas and Pakistan Pakistan has been sympathetic to Hamas, with leaders from Jamaat-e-Islami calling for the Pakistani government to recognize Hamas as a legitimate military force.





India's Stance on Palestine India has a history of supporting a sovereign Palestinian state, but while condemning Hamas' actions after the October 7 attacks in Israel, it has not officially designated Hamas as a terrorist organization.





