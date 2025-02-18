



India's first privately manufactured Polar Satellite Launch Vehicle (PSLV) is set to launch the Technology Demonstration Satellite (TDS-1), which will test 35 new indigenous technologies. This milestone mission, scheduled for the third quarter of 2025, marks a significant step in India's space exploration efforts, as it will be the first PSLV built by the private sector under a contract for five rockets involving a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T).





The PSLV for this mission is being developed by a consortium of Hindustan Aeronautics Limited (HAL) and Larsen & Toubro (L&T), with the Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) providing technical guidance.





ISRO Chairman V Narayanan highlighted this development in an exclusive interview with the Times of India, emphasising that this launch will be the first PSLV produced entirely by the private sector under a contract for five rockets.





Technologies Being Tested:





Electric Propulsion: The satellite will utilise a 300 milli-Newton electric propulsion thruster, which is a first for an entirely indigenous system. This technology aims to enhance satellite efficiency and reduce operational costs. The new thruster is currently undergoing life cycle testing. He said ISRO had earlier tried a 75mN thruster on the GSAT-9, but what will go on TDS-1 “will be the first time an entirely indigenous system will be deployed,” the Chairman said. The organisation had earlier developed associated components like the power processing unit, control systems and propellant tankage internally.





Chemical Propulsion: Alongside electric propulsion, traditional chemical propulsion systems will also be tested.





Advanced Payloads: The mission will demonstrate an indigenous atomic clock and quantum payloads, showcasing advancements in communication and navigation technologies. The final number of experiments, targeted at 35, will be confirmed later.





The TDS-1 mission is crucial as it represents the first PSLV manufactured by the private sector under a contract for five rockets. This initiative not only underscores India's growing capabilities in space technology but also highlights the increasing role of private entities in the nation's space exploration efforts.





The successful deployment of these technologies could lead to more efficient satellite designs and operational methodologies, further solidifying India's position in global space exploration.





