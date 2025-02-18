



Bharat Electronics Limited (BEL), a defence public sector undertaking based in Pune, has secured a significant contract to supply 50,000 military-grade electronic fuses to a European country. This order marks BEL's first overseas contract for electronic fuses, highlighting its growing presence in the global defence market.





The announcement coincided with the inauguration of BEL's second assembly line for manufacturing electronic fuses, which took place on February 17, 2025.





This expansion is part of BEL's strategy to meet increasing demand and enhance its production capabilities under the Indian government's "Make in India" initiative. The new assembly line will support the production of various types of electronic fuses, including point detonating, time, and proximity fuses used in artillery ammunition.





Lt Gen Amardeep Singh Aujla, the Master General of Sustenance for the Indian Army, inaugurated a second assembly line at the BEL unit in Pune on Monday to increase the capacity for manufacturing fuses.





Considering the geopolitical dynamics, technology absorption has become an utmost necessity. We have confidence in BEL and its ability. The additional facility will not only speed up their manufacturing but also create huge scope for export.





However, on the semiconductors supply challenge, it has remained a challenge for India and it is the fact that the country cannot manufacture them. So, dependency is there but the line of supply is smooth. Therefore, BEL should be able to meet the targets. BEL boasts over 600 products in the areas of radars and fire control systems, communication and networks, electronic warfare and avionics, etc.





In December 2023, BEL had already signed a long-term contract worth ₹4,522 crore with the Indian Army for the supply of 50 lakh electronic fuses over the next decade. The establishment of the additional assembly line is expected to facilitate further orders and improve operational efficiency. The development of naval and aerial fuses is also underway, with these products nearing completion for user evaluation.





