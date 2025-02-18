



Recent discussions indicate that the Israeli Trophy Active Protection System (APS) may be integrated into 1,200 T-90S Bhishma tanks of the Indian Army. This potential upgrade aims to enhance the defensive capabilities of these tanks in response to modern threats, particularly following insights gained from the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, where vulnerabilities of armoured vehicles have been highlighted.





The Indian Army, which has around 1,200 T-90S and 2,500 T-72 tanks, is working to modernise its armoured forces. These efforts include purchasing new tanks, upgrading existing models, and exploring export opportunities to strengthen its defence capabilities and reduce reliance on foreign equipment.

As part of a larger plan to promote defence exports and become less reliant on foreign military equipment, India intends to modernise and export T-72 tanks. These modernised T-72 tanks offer a combination of dependability, affordability, and proven combat effectiveness, making them a desirable option for countries looking to improve their defences without spending a lot of money on new platforms. India hopes to become a major player in the global market by focusing on this niche, especially in light of rising competition in the defence sector.







Integration Plans: The Indian Army is actively seeking advanced APS solutions for its T-90S Bhishma fleet, with the Trophy system being a leading candidate. The integration could significantly bolster protection against anti-tank guided missiles (ATGMs) and other threats. Trophy technology, which has proven effective in defending armoured vehicles against anti-tank missiles and other threats, could be deployed not only on the Arjun tanks but also on the widely used T-90S tanks, which India purchased from Russia in the early 2000s.





The primary export destinations for these tanks are anticipated to be nations in Africa, the Middle East, and Southeast Asia. Some countries, including Egypt, Nigeria, Morocco, and Algeria, already possess T-72 tanks and might want to buy modernised versions to improve their combat capabilities.





Active Protection System Features: The Trophy APS is designed to detect and neutralise incoming threats through both soft-kill and hard-kill measures. Soft-kill methods may include smoke grenades and jammers, while hard-kill measures involve kinetic projectiles that physically intercept and destroy incoming munitions.





Operational Requirements: The Indian Army's Request for Information (RFI) emphasises that any selected APS must not compromise the mobility of the T-90S tanks and should be operable in diverse terrains, including high-altitude areas.





Current Fleet Status: The T-90S Bhishma is a modified version of the Russian T-90 tank, tailored for Indian operational needs. It features enhanced armour and fire control systems, making it a formidable asset on the battlefield.





Trophy Active Protection System (APS)





The Trophy Active Protection System (APS), developed by Israel's Rafael Advanced Defence Systems, is a sophisticated defence technology designed to enhance the survivability of armoured vehicles against anti-tank threats. This system has gained significant attention recently due to its potential integration with various military platforms, including India's T-90S Bhishma tanks.

Trophy has been successfully deployed in numerous conflicts, notably during the 2014 Gaza conflict, where it intercepted multiple anti-tank missiles aimed at Israeli tanks. Its effectiveness has been demonstrated through various operational scenarios, leading to its adoption across different armoured platforms.

At the recent Aero India 2025 event, Rafael and India's Larsen & Toubro signed a memorandum of understanding to promote Trophy APS for the Indian Ministry of Defence. This collaboration aims to enhance the capabilities of India's armoured forces, particularly the T-90S and Arjun tanks, amidst rising military tensions in the region. The integration of Trophy could significantly bolster India's defence capabilities against advanced military systems from neighbouring countries like China and Pakistan.





This move towards integrating advanced APS like Trophy reflects India's strategic emphasis on modernising its armoured capabilities to counter emerging threats effectively.





BM News







